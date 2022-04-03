Left Menu

Assam reports no new COVID-19 case, 1 recovery

Assam reported zero COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-04-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 23:15 IST
Assam reports no new COVID-19 case, 1 recovery
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported zero COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. According to the health bulletin, the active caseload in the state stands at 1.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.00 per cent. The bulletin said, the state reported one recovery in the last 24 taking tally to 7,16,209.

In Assam, a total of 6,639 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 till now with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 7,24,196 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
2
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19; Canada says hospitals could manage COVID impact as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vacc...

 Global
4
Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022