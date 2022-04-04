BSP member seeks probe into exam paper leak case in UP

BSP member Danish Ali on Monday raised the issue of leak of the class 12 English exam paper in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a probe into it.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Ali said in the last five years there have been instances of 18 question paper leaks, but the state government is not doing a proper inquiry. ''Paper leak mafias have political protection, whistle blowers are being pressured and an inquiry is held against them,'' Ali said, demanding a ''special investigation'' be initiated into the matter.

The class 12 English paper was leaked last Wednesday following which the exam was cancelled in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will now be held on April 13.

Raising the issue of Sikh prisoners who are languishing in various jails and were to be released as per a 2019 Government notification, Harsimrat Kaur Badal pointed out that there are still behind the bars even after 25-30 years.

Badal demanded immediate release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and Gurdeep Singh Khera.

Rajmohan Unnithan (Congress) sought to corner the BJP over issues such as fuel and essential medicine price hike.

He asked the Government to purchase Russian fuel at discounted prices to bring relief to the common man.

Petrol prices were hiked for the 12th time in the last 14 days as global crude oil prices rose. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre in the past two weeks. The price of petrol is above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi.

