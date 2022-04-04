Left Menu

Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, informed the officials on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:31 IST
Visuals of CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The attack took place at Maisuma in Lal Chowk.

Earlier, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the troops of the Indian Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) from a village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, during a joint operation on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

