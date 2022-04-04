Energy sector should be part of new sanctions against Russia, Estonia says

The European Union should speed up new sanctions against Russia and include the energy sector, Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Monday.

"We must continue to further pressure Russia to stop this war and from our perspective we must speed up with the next package of sanctions at an EU level," she told a joint briefing with her Romanian counterpart in Bucharest.

"Also we should sanction the energy sector, we should not have any limits to sanctions because this unjustified, brutal war must end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)