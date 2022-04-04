Left Menu

Energy sector should be part of new sanctions against Russia, Estonia says

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:32 IST
Energy sector should be part of new sanctions against Russia, Estonia says
Eva-Maria Liimets Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Estonia

The European Union should speed up new sanctions against Russia and include the energy sector, Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Monday.

"We must continue to further pressure Russia to stop this war and from our perspective we must speed up with the next package of sanctions at an EU level," she told a joint briefing with her Romanian counterpart in Bucharest.

"Also we should sanction the energy sector, we should not have any limits to sanctions because this unjustified, brutal war must end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022