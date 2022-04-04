Left Menu

Nagpur: Land records dept staffer held for bribery by ACB

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:07 IST
Nagpur: Land records dept staffer held for bribery by ACB
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A land records department staffer was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 in Katol in Nagpur on Monday, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Pankaj Hiraman Ambhore (44), assistant (headquarters) in the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Land Record, Katol, had demanded a bribe from a farmer to issue a certificate.

The farmer approached ACB and Ambhore was held in a trap, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022