Left Menu

Costa Rica's president-elect says his government will improve program with IMF

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:26 IST
Costa Rica's president-elect says his government will improve program with IMF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Costa Rica

Costa Rica's president-elect Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday his government will improve a financial assistance program agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Chaves said Costa Rica's January 2021 agreement for $1.78 billion in financial assistance from the IMF is not ambitious enough and that there will be changes once he assumes power in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022