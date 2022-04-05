Costa Rica's president-elect says his government will improve program with IMF

Costa Rica's president-elect Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday his government will improve a financial assistance program agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Chaves said Costa Rica's January 2021 agreement for $1.78 billion in financial assistance from the IMF is not ambitious enough and that there will be changes once he assumes power in May.

