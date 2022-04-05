Left Menu

Goa: Refurbished Naval aviation museum in Dabolim dedicated to aviation enthusiasts

The fully refurbished Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, Goa, was dedicated to aviation enthusiasts on Monday by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area.

ANI | Dabolim (Goa) | Updated: 05-04-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 09:13 IST
Goa: Refurbished Naval aviation museum in Dabolim dedicated to aviation enthusiasts
Visuals from the Naval Aviation Museum (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fully refurbished Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, Goa, was dedicated to aviation enthusiasts on Monday by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area. In its new avatar, the museum leads visitors through a magnificent journey of naval aviation with much-enhanced features and newly-upgraded facilities.

Reflecting the impressive transformation of naval aviation over the years, the museum's carefully curated facilities include 'Adhvan' - a timeline history of naval aviation, 'Adwitiya' - a glimpse of air stations and squadrons of the Indian Navy, 'Sashakt' - a peek into aviation support units and 'Vimaan' - an elegant collection of contemporary and vintage aircraft models. While the wall named 'The First, The Legends' celebrated trendsetters, 'Drishti' depicted a pictorial representation of air operations in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. A separate wall has been dedicated to 'Goa Liberation' as well.

Starting with a humble collection of eight aircraft in 1998, it has grown over the years, adding a wide variety of aircraft and other exhibits, and portraying the historic feats of naval aviation through slick audio-visual aids. The museum is one of a kind in Asia and has been suggested to be among the top five places to visit in Goa. It has won the 'Travellers Choice Award' by Trip Advisor in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022