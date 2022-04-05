Bihar MLC election: Independent candidate Raees Khan narrowly escapes death after his convoy attacked

The convoy of Raees Khan, an Independent candidate from Siwan narrowly escaped death after his convoy was attacked by a group of miscreants armed with AK-47s in Bihar's Siwan district on Monday night. The incident took place around 11 pm at Mahuwal village when Raees Khan was returning home from the office after the voting ended in 24 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council on Monday.

One local has been killed, who was returning from a wedding ceremony and four others were injured in the attack. Four to five armed men attacked Khans' convoy when it was crossing the Mahuwal village. A car, which was behind the convoy was also attacked and a villager named Vinod Yadav (30) died after multiple bullets hit him, along with two others injured in the same car.

Two of Khan's supporters received bullet injuries, one supporter identified as Bablu is critical. Criminal turned politician Khan, better known as Khan Brothers are the most famous criminals since the death of Shahabuddin in Siwan.

Khan alleged that he was not provided with a security guard during the election even after he had requested the District Magistrate about it. Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Sinha reached the hospital at night, met the injured, and took details of the incident. He also inspected the incident spot late at night.

Vowing to take revenge, Former Janata Dal (United) JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh said, "Our brother Raees Khan somehow survived in the incident and account of the incident will be taken and the people who opened fire will not be spared." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)