Left Menu

German president admits mistakes with Russia

He added It is true that we should have taken the warnings of our eastern European partners more seriously, particularly regarding the time after 2014 and the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.Sticking to that project was a mistake that cost Germany a lot of credit and credibility in eastern Europe, he said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:49 IST
German president admits mistakes with Russia
Frank-Walter Steinmeier Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's president is admitting mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and before that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's chief of staff. In that time, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated close energy ties.

Steinmeier told ZDF television Tuesday that "we failed on many points," including efforts to encourage Russia toward democracy and respecting human rights.

The president conceded that "there were different assessments" of Russia among European countries. He added: "It is true that we should have taken the warnings of our eastern European partners more seriously, particularly regarding the time after 2014" and the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Sticking to that project was a mistake that cost Germany "a lot of credit and credibility" in eastern Europe, he said. Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the pipeline in the week Russia invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022