Left Menu

UK stocks slip on Russia sanction worries, brokerage downgrades

UK's main equity indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of more sanctions against Russia, while bearish brokerage actions hit blue-chip stocks like Vodafone and Lloyds.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:55 IST
UK stocks slip on Russia sanction worries, brokerage downgrades
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK's main equity indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of more sanctions against Russia, while bearish brokerage actions hit blue-chip stocks like Vodafone and Lloyds. The FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0712 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.5%.

While overall markets trod with caution, Britain's oil & gas index rose 0.6%, with crude prices trading near $110 a barrel as the United States and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine. Telecoms group Vodafone slipped 0.9% as Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", while Lloyds Banking Group slid 0.3% after Barclays cut to "equal weight".

Weighing on the mid-cap index, cybersecurity company Darktrace dropped 6.3% and price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com fell 6.4% after brokerage downgrades. Transport operator Go-Ahead rose 2.5% after it said it would reinstate its pre-COVID policy of paying a dividend to shareholders from fiscal year 2022.

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022