MP: Couple trampled to death by wild elephants in Shahdol

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A couple was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in a forested area of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place near Chitranv village under Amjhor forest range, where the victim had gone to collect mahua in the morning, chief conservator of forest of Shahdol range P K Verma said.

The herd involved in the attack had entered Madhya Pradesh from Keswahi in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on Sunday night, he said.

The pachyderms trampled and killed Motilal Basor (60) and his wife Muliya Bai (55) and left the area after other villagers collecting mahua nearby raised an alarm, the official said.

The herd comprised two male and female elephants each and three calves, he said.

A patrolling team is keeping a watch on the movement of the herd and people in the area have been alerted, the official said, adding that financial assistance will be provided to the family of the victims.

