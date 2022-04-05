Kerala: CBI raids Quarters of former MLA Hibi Eden accused of rape

As a part of the investigation into the alleged rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided the premises of a former Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hibi Eden. On 17 August 2022, the CBI had registered an FIR against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Congress MPs Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden and Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar for alleged sexual exploitation of the woman entrepreneur, who has been one of the major convicts of the Solar Scam case.

Nair had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the accused when she visited them at the official residences of the ministers, MLA hostels and hotel rooms, to apprise them of the solar projects. Solar Scam is the case of embezzling Rs 42.7 lakh (42,70,000) from Kozhikode native Abdul Majeed on the pretext of the solar company.

Abdul Majeed was allegedly cheated of money on the claims that this company (Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan) could install a solar panel in his house and office. (ANI)

