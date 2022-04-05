Left Menu

Some German power plants could go offline if Russian coal banned now, ministry says

Germany would likely have to switch off some of its power plants if it ended Russian coal imports straight away, although its reliance on Russia for the fuel is shrinking quickly, an economy ministry report prepared for parliament showed on Tuesday. The Russian share of Germany's coal imports will drop to 25% in the next few weeks from the current 50% due to recent contract changes, the report showed.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:45 IST
Some German power plants could go offline if Russian coal banned now, ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany would likely have to switch off some of its power plants if it ended Russian coal imports straight away, although its reliance on Russia for the fuel is shrinking quickly, an economy ministry report prepared for parliament showed on Tuesday. The Russian share of Germany's coal imports will drop to 25% in the next few weeks from the current 50% due to recent contract changes, the report showed. Germany could become independent from Russian coal by autumn.

However, an immediate ban on Russian coal imports would lead to "coal shortages after a few weeks". Asked about a possible date for the ban on Russian coal imports proposed by the European Union Commission, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters late on Tuesday it made sense to agree the sanctions before making them public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomat...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022