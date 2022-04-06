Intel suspends business operations in Russia
Intel Corp is suspending all business operations in Russia, effective immediately, the U.S. chipmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.
"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," it added.
