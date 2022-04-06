Left Menu

J-K: Encounter breaks out in Tral area of Awantipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police. "Encounter has started at Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Ladoora area of Rafiabad, Sopore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

