Ban on Russian oil and gas imports will be needed at some point-EU's Michel
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union will have to introduce measures against imports of Russian oil and even gas at some point as a way to pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Wednesday.
"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament.
