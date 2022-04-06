Left Menu

Sanction worries weigh on European shares

European shares retreated from over six-week highs on Wednesday as the United States and its allies were likely to futher economically isolate Russia by imposing more sanctions, bolstering global inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, joining Wall Street and Asia stocks as worries about an aggressively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve also weighed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:50 IST
Sanction worries weigh on European shares
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares retreated from over six-week highs on Wednesday as the United States and its allies were likely to futher economically isolate Russia by imposing more sanctions, bolstering global inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, joining Wall Street and Asia stocks as worries about an aggressively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve also weighed. Technology and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest drags on the index.

Raising worries about slowing growth, data on Wednesday showed German industrial orders fell more than expected in February on weaker demand from abroad as supply shortages, exploding energy prices and uncertainty linked to Ukraine war subdued manufacturing activity. Among individual stocks, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas fell 2.3% after it said that it would withdraw from Russia, where the firm has two factories.

French stocks fell 0.3% after marking their worst session in nearly one month on Tuesday. President Emmanuel Macron would beat Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election, leading the first round on April 10 and winning later on April 24, a poll showed, though Le Pen has gained ground in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022