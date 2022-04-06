Left Menu

EU will put more sanctions on Russia - Commission head

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:11 IST
President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Image Credit: ANI
The European Union will put more sanctions against Russia on top of the latest package announced on Tuesday, likely including measures against imports of Russian oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"These sanctions will not be our last sanctions," she told European Parliament in a presentation of the latest sanctions package that includes a ban on buying Russian coal.

"Now we have to look into oil and revenues the Russia gets from fossil fuels," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

