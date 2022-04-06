Left Menu

Four-fold decline in cross border infiltration in J-K in last five years: Centre to RS

There has been a four-fold decline in the cross border infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:47 IST
Four-fold decline in cross border infiltration in J-K in last five years: Centre to RS
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There has been a four-fold decline in the cross border infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. As per the data collated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 136 infiltration attempts were made in 2017 while only 34 attempts occured in 2021. The cross-border infiltration has decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir with 143 attempts in 2018, 138 in 2019, and 51 in 2020.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the information in the Upper House while responding to a written reply. Giving reason behind the downfall in cross border infiltration, the Minister said the government has adopted a "multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration".

"This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators," Rai said. The Minister's response came when asked "whether the cross border infiltration has increased in Jammu and Kashmir during the last five years, and the steps taken by the government to check the menace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022