Guwahati daily wage labourer buys scooty using coins saved for 8 years

In an inspiring story, a daily wage labourer of Guwahati, Upen Roy has finally fulfilled his 10-year-old dream after he has bought a new scooty by using his stored coins.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:28 IST
Upen Roy, a daily wage labourer of Guwahati (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an inspiring story, a daily wage labourer of Guwahati, Upen Roy has finally fulfilled his 10-year-old dream after he has bought a new scooty by using his stored coins. He had stored coins in piggy banks for the last eight years.

Upen, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city on Tuesday bought a white colour scooty in coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack. He has been saving the coins of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 since 2014.

"I collected the coins since 2014. Finally, my dream has been fulfilled. 10 years ago, I thought that I will buy a motorcycle or scooty. When my collection has amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh, I decided to buy a scooty by using a portion of my collection. I am now very happy," Upen said. In February this year, a youth from Assam's Barpeta district bought a new scooter using a bag full of coins. (ANI)

