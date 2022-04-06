Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet to take place by end of 2022: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu government will conduct Global Investors Meet in the state at the end of 2022, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. "In 2022 end, we will conduct Global Investors Meet in Tamil Nadu and I appeal to all to cooperate with the government's initiative without any difference," Stalin said in the State Assembly.

His statement comes after his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he attended Dubai Expo 2022 and met investors. "I went to Dubai for investors' meet where 190 countries took part and called for global investors to invest in Tamil Nadu. Total of Rs 6,100 crore investment and 14 MoUs have been signed. It will help employ 15,100 people," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin assured that a working group will be formed in Tamil Nadu on how to implement the received investments in the state. "Foreign Direct investment has increased by 41 per cent in our state from 2021 May till now," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session commenced on Wednesday and will continue till May 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)