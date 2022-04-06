Left Menu

Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran has moved all its equipment to make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at Karaj to its sprawling Natanz site just six weeks after it set up another site at Isfahan to make the same parts, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.

"Agency inspectors verified that these machines remained under Agency seal at this location in Natanz and, therefore, were not operating," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Iran granted IAEA inspectors access to Karaj in December after a months-long standoff over access that followed what it said was Israeli sabotage there. Iran then told the IAEA in January it was moving production to Isfahan.

