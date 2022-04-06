Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz, IAEA says
- Country:
- Austria
Iran has moved all its equipment to make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at Karaj to its sprawling Natanz site just six weeks after it set up another site at Isfahan to make the same parts, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.
"Agency inspectors verified that these machines remained under Agency seal at this location in Natanz and, therefore, were not operating," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.
Iran granted IAEA inspectors access to Karaj in December after a months-long standoff over access that followed what it said was Israeli sabotage there. Iran then told the IAEA in January it was moving production to Isfahan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WHO and IAEA publish guide on Setting up a Cancer Centre
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight; OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with the Russian agency and more
IAEA conference for PhD students on management of water resources held
UN refugee agency says more than 3.5 million refugees have now fled Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion, reports AP.
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight; OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with the Russian agency and more