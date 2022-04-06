Six NLFB militants surrender in Assam's Sonitpur

Six militants of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) surrendered in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday, police said. A group of about 12 militants was hiding in Chariduar area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Dhananjya Ghanawat told reporters here. Two of them were injured in a gunfight with the police in 12 Mile area of Bhalukpong town on April 1, the police officer said. As an operation was stepped up in the area, six militants surrendered with their arms and ammunition, the SP said. The militants deposited an AK-56 rifle with one magazine and 146 ammunition, two pistols, two grenades, seven mobile phones, and a motorbike.

The surrendered militants were identified as Geolang Basumatary, Tarun Basumatary, Jishoya Basumatary, Gibiyan Basumatary, Bidai Narzary and Alson Basumatary.

Ghanawat said that the militants were trying to move to Myanmar for training and planning to recruit more cadres from Sonitpur and Chirang districts.

Noting that some more cadres are hiding in Sonitpur district, the SP urged them to return to the mainstream at the earliest.

Following the signing of the Bodo Accord in January 2020, a large number of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militants surrendered while some went on to form the NLFB.

