Left Menu

Nepal gets approval to export additional 325MW of electricity to India

As most of the power projects in Nepal are based on the Run of the River, Nepal faces power shortages during winter season.Some six months ago, India had given permission to Nepal to sell 39 MW of electricity generated from Devghat and Trishuli power projects in its market.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:22 IST
Nepal gets approval to export additional 325MW of electricity to India
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has received permission to export an additional 325 MW of electricity to the energy market in India, taking the total electricity export to 364 MW, a top official said here on Wednesday.

The Indian Central Electricity Authority has given consent to the state-owned Nepal Electricity to sell an additional 325 MW of electricity in the Indian market, said Pradeep Thike, Deputy Managing Director, Planning of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation also made a similar announcement at a press conference here on Wednesday, saying India has given permission to sell the electricity.

Power generated from Kali Gandaki, Marsyangdi, Middle Marsyangdi and Likhu 4 will be supplied to India after July when Nepal will have a power surplus as the rainy season comes, the senior NEA official told PTI.

Nepal is currently importing on an average 300 MW of electricity from India to meet the domestic demand as power generation decreases during the winter season. As most of the power projects in Nepal are based on the Run of the River, Nepal faces power shortages during winter season.

Some six months ago, India had given permission to Nepal to sell 39 MW of electricity generated from Devghat and Trishuli power projects in its market. Now, Nepal is authorised to sell 364 MW of power to the Indian market in the near future.

The surplus electricity will be exported to India via 400 KV cross border transmission lines situated in Dhalkebar.

During Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's recent visit to India, the two countries expressed joint commitment to work together in the power sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022