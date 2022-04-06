Left Menu

Mexico says U.S. implied power bill violates regional trade deal

Lopez Obrador was speaking after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week sent a letter to his government stating that Mexico had not addressed U.S. concerns about the bill that seeks to tighten state control of the country's power market. The Mexican constitutional reform being vigorously promoted by the president would give priority to state-run energy companies over private firms.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:57 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the United States was the main foreign government lobbying to change his planned electricity reform, and had suggested that the initiative is in breach of a North American trade deal.

"They have put to us that they don't agree with it, and even to insinuate that it violates the deal, when that's not true," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador was speaking after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week sent a letter to his government stating that Mexico had not addressed U.S. concerns about the bill that seeks to tighten state control of the country's power market.

The Mexican constitutional reform being vigorously promoted by the president would give priority to state-run energy companies over private firms. Business groups have argued it breaches the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal. Lopez Obrador argues that past governments beholden to foreign capital had rigged the market in favor of private firms.

In the letter, which circulated on social media and whose authenticity was confirmed by a U.S. official, Tai said U.S. companies faced arbitrary treatment and that over $10 billion in U.S. investment in Mexico was "more at risk than ever." Tai said she would be considering "all available options under the USMCA" to address American concerns.

"I therefore urge your government to discontinue these concerning actions and ensure the rights of U.S. investors and exporters are protected," Tai said in the letter, which was addressed to Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier. Mexico's economy ministry declined to comment beyond noting that Clouthier had said she was analyzing the letter.

