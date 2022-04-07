Three missiles fall near refinery in Iraq's Erbil -Iraq state news agency citing Kurdistan authorities
Updated: 07-04-2022 00:22 IST
Three missiles fell near an oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil on Wednesday without causing any damages or casualties, Kurdistan anti-terrorism authorities said in a statement.
Iraq's state news agency cited the statement as saying "initial information show the missiles were launched from Nineveh" province in Iraq.
