Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called on Western politicians to quickly agree on an embargo of Russian oil, complaining that their failure to do so was costing Ukrainians their lives. Zelenskiy also said Russian banks should be completely blocked from the international finance system. FIGHTING

* The eastern regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk are seeing the worst of the fighting in Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from around Kyiv. * An International Committee of the Red Cross team has led a convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 1,000 people to Zaporizhzhia after they fled the besieged southern port of Mariupol on their own.

* A total of 4,892 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors, more than the 3,846 who escaped on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said. * Ukrainian authorities cannot help people evacuate from the eastern front line town of Izyum or send humanitarian aid because the town is completely under Russian control, the Kharkiv regional governor said.

BUCHA DEATHS * Civilians killed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were "very probably war crimes," French President Macron said in an interview.

* Russia's foreign ministry said that images of bodies strewn across Bucha, which Moscow says were staged, were designed to justify more sanctions against Moscow and derail peace talks with Kyiv. ECONOMY

* The United States targeted Russian banks and elites with a new round of sanctions in response to what President Biden condemned as "major war crimes" by Russian forces. * European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said there were more EU sanctions to come. The EU was looking into oil and revenues Russia gets from fossil fuels, she said.

* Hungary said it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which opposes Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. * Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)