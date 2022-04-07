Left Menu

Mumbai: Teen dies, two labourers injured as part of building roof collapses during construction

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two labourers injured after a portion of the roof of a building collapsed during its construction in the premises of the state-run J J Hospital in central Mumbai, civic officials said on Thursday.

Mumbai: Teen dies, two labourers injured as part of building roof collapses during construction
A 15-year-old boy was killed and two labourers injured after a portion of the roof of a building collapsed during its construction in the premises of the state-run J J Hospital in central Mumbai, civic officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when some construction work of the Metron Building was on, they said.

''The roof of the Metron Building inside the J J hospital premises collapsed during its construction. Five labourers were working at the site at that time, of whom three suffered injuries in the incident,'' an official said.

Of them, 15-year-old boy Motiful Israuddin died, while two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and their condition is stable, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

