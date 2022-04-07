Left Menu

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids at multiple places in J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:38 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. "Raids conducted today at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case linked to terror activities, says the agency," said the National Investigation Agency.

According to the NIA, the search was conducted in by National Investigation Agency at multiple locations in Srinagar's Baramulla Further investigation in the case is underway.

Earlier on March 27, the NIA conducted a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in connection with an NGO terror-funding case. According to the NIA, the case pertains to the collection and transfer of funds by certain Non-Government organisations (NGOs), Trusts, Societies and Organizations on behalf of separatists/terrorist organizations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir Valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

