Left Menu

R.K Singh chairs India Energy Spotlight session at Clean Energy Ministerial meeting

In his keynote address, Shri R.K Singh said that in the present scenario, our major concerns are climate change and environmental degradation and the only way to cater such issues is energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:45 IST
R.K Singh chairs India Energy Spotlight session at Clean Energy Ministerial meeting
The Minister informed that we have managed to bring down Emission Intensity to a great extent. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Power and MNRE Shri R.K Singh chaired the "India Energy Spotlight" session held today at the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) – Mission Innovation (MI) Senior officials meeting being held in New Delhi.

In his keynote address, Shri R.K Singh said that in the present scenario, our major concerns are climate change and environmental degradation and the only way to cater such issues is energy transition. We have been walking on the path of energy transition and have managed to bring our country from power deficit to power surplus.

Shri Singh emphasized that as our Hon'ble Prime Minister says, India has emerged as one of the world leaders in Energy Transition and this is evident in the growth that we have achieved in the area of Renewable Energy.

The Minister informed that we have managed to bring down Emission Intensity to a great extent. For achieving the goal of Energy Efficiency we have taken many initiatives like Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) for Commercial and Residential Buildings. With such steps we are way beyond the trajectories which we promised to achieve in these years, he added.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, followed by an address by Additional Secretary & India G20 Sous Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs. While addressing the meeting, Secretary, Ministry of Power gave an overview of the achievements and goals for India's clean energy transition.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022