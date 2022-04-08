Orsted chairman reiterates company has no intention of paying Gazprom in roubles
08-04-2022
Danish energy group Orsted has no intention of paying Russia's state-controlled gas company Gazprom in roubles, Chairman Thomas Thune said at the company's annual shareholders meeting on Friday.
The decision was based on legal and business considerations, he said, and rejected accusations by the Russian embassy in Copenhagen that it was politically motivated.
