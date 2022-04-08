Japan PM Kishida: will ban coal from Russia, expand sanctions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday unveiled a range of measures against Russia, including banning coal and freezing the assets of several key banks, adding that the country would expand sanctions against Russian individuals.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry announced that eight Russian diplomats and trade officials were being expelled from the country, though the ambassador was not among them.

