Antique Shivalingam seized

Customs authorities have recovered an antique Shivalingam with Nagabharanam idol belonging to the 1800 period at the airport here that was bound for the United States of America.

The department sleuths based on specific inputs intercepted an export consignment bound for the United States. While the export documents referred to the idol purchased in Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, the exporter did not provide the mandatory certificate from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a press release said.

The brass idol weighing 4.56 kilograms and 36 cm in height were sourced from an individual in Kallakurichi.

The Customs authorities referred to an ASI expert team which on examining the idol certified that it was an antique datable to the early 1800s.

The idol was seized along with other items under relevant sections of the Customs Act and an investigation was on, the release said.

