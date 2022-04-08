BJP workers being killed openly in Rajasthan, claims Vasundhra Raje

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia on Friday alleged that Vikas Prajapat, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was murdered for placing a BJP flag in Kesunda (Chhotisadri) in Rajasthan. Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are getting killed openly, she alleged that situation of lawlessness prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and West Bengal is being replicated in Rajasthan.

"Vikas Prajapat was murdered for planting a BJP flag in Kesunda (Chhotisadri). This is the third such incident in the region in the last few months," said Raje in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). "Earlier in January, Karanpur Kalan sarpanch Kering Meena and Dhavata resident Bhura Lal Meena were also murdered in March was done," she added. While tweeting this she also added hashtag anti-Hindu Gehlot.

"After West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, now Rajasthan also the chaos has increased to such a degree that BJP workers are being killed openly. But we will not tolerate this," she stated. Vikas Prajapat was allegedly killed. It is being suspected that the youth leader was killed due to enmity, however, the BJP leaders have claimed that the leader was killed for placing a BJP flag on top of his house.

The police has registered an FIR and have arrested four accused in the alleged murder of Vikas Prajapat. "We received the information that a 22-year-old youth named Vikas Prajapat, a resident of village Kesunda was beaten up, we took him to the hospital. He was referred to a hospital in Udaipur where he succumbed to his injuries. We have arrested four accused persons in this case. A case had been registered under IPC," said Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)