Left Menu

Bengaluru civic agency prohibits animal slaughter, meat sale on Sri Rama Navami

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:21 IST
Bengaluru civic agency prohibits animal slaughter, meat sale on Sri Rama Navami
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru civic agency has prohibited animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami on April 10.

“There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami,” the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order, The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s circular on April 3.

A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter.

There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022