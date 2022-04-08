PM Modi urges people to visit replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths at Gujarat's Ambaji shrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the countrymen to visit the replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths at Ambaji Teerthdham in Gujarat. "The kind of development works done by the government of Bhupendra Patel ji in Ambaji Teerthdham are going to attract the devotees as well as facilitate them. I request the countrymen that whenever they get an opportunity, they must visit the replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths here," the Prime Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister urged all to be a part of the "grand ritual" of the Parikrama festival of 51 Shaktipeeths which started at 7 pm today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "A very auspicious occasion has come for the devotees in the Ambaji shrine of Gujarat. The Parikrama festival of 51 Shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today, which also includes a light and sound show related to the fascinating presentation of our Puranas. I request you all to be a part of this grand ritual."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Shri 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav and light and sound show in Ambaji, Banaskantha district today. As per the shrine's website, the project has been created to give the devotees of Goddess Shakti 'darshan' of all Shaktipeeths "at one place and in one lifetime" through lookalike temples of all the 51 Shakti Peeth. (ANI)

