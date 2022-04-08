Left Menu

PM Modi urges people to visit replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths at Gujarat's Ambaji shrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the countrymen to visit the replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths at Ambaji Teerthdham in Gujarat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:02 IST
PM Modi urges people to visit replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths at Gujarat's Ambaji shrine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the countrymen to visit the replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths at Ambaji Teerthdham in Gujarat. "The kind of development works done by the government of Bhupendra Patel ji in Ambaji Teerthdham are going to attract the devotees as well as facilitate them. I request the countrymen that whenever they get an opportunity, they must visit the replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths here," the Prime Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister urged all to be a part of the "grand ritual" of the Parikrama festival of 51 Shaktipeeths which started at 7 pm today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "A very auspicious occasion has come for the devotees in the Ambaji shrine of Gujarat. The Parikrama festival of 51 Shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today, which also includes a light and sound show related to the fascinating presentation of our Puranas. I request you all to be a part of this grand ritual."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Shri 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav and light and sound show in Ambaji, Banaskantha district today. As per the shrine's website, the project has been created to give the devotees of Goddess Shakti 'darshan' of all Shaktipeeths "at one place and in one lifetime" through lookalike temples of all the 51 Shakti Peeth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022