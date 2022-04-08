Left Menu

Goa Tourism Minister Khaunte holds review meeting with tourism dept, GTDC

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday held a review meeting with the Tourism department and Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) to evaluate the current status and projections to formulate an inclusive roadmap for existing projects in tandem with exploring new avenues to regain Goa's Global Tourism glory.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:54 IST
Goa Tourism Minister Khaunte holds review meeting with tourism dept, GTDC
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte holds review meeting with tourism department. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Anil Sanadi Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday held a review meeting with the Tourism department and Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) to evaluate the current status and projections to formulate an inclusive roadmap for existing projects in tandem with exploring new avenues to regain Goa's Global Tourism glory.

Speaking to media reporters after meeting at Panaji, the minister said, "Have taken a review meeting of the Tourism department and GTDC regarding where the departments stand before taking any further decision and what needs to be taken on priority." He said that the Industry needs reforms, which can be done after amending the Tourism Act and that the state government will work in coordination with the Centre to develop the tourism sector.

"Have decided to focus on non-conventional verticals like hinterland and backwater tourism, for the growth of the tourism industry largely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goa's tourism sector needs to be revived as the pandemic has left a bad impact," he added. Khaunte said the department will have to create a roadmap for tourism in the future with a thrust on hinterland and backwater tourism activities.

"Creation of a good roadmap focusing on quality rather than quantity for the tourism industry in Goa. We will be highlighting hitherto untouched areas like culture and heritage tourism," the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022