Meghalaya CM plays guitar, sings at Loyola Academy's 43rd annual fest

Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma was seen playing the guitar and singing songs at the 43rd Annual Fest of Loyola Academy here on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:39 IST
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at 43rd annual fest of Loyola Academy (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma was seen playing the guitar and singing songs at the 43rd Annual Fest of Loyola Academy here on Friday. Sharing the pictures of the event on his Twitter he wrote, "It was my pleasure to interact and engage with the students, teaching and non-teaching staffs at Loyola Academy, Hyderabad during its 43rd Annual College Day celebration. Overwhelmed with the love and respect accorded to me by the institution during the visit."

CM Sangma reached Hyderabad on April 7 to attend the 43rd annual fest of the Loyola Academy. He was received by the authorities of the academy at the airport. During the event, Sangma handed over mementoes to students, staff, students and other members Academy for their excellence and contribution to academics.

Sangma also met ITE and Communications Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao on Friday. (ANI)

