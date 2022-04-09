Left Menu

Odisha: Vigilance Department seizes cash worth Rs 3.41 cr in two separate raids, highest ever recovery in the state

Odisha Vigilance Department recovered cash worth Rs 3.41 crore in two separate raids in Bhubaneswar, the highest ever in the history of the state, said the Director of the department, YK Jethwa on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-04-2022
Odisha Vigilance Department recovered cash worth Rs 3.41 crore in two separate raids in Bhubaneswar, the highest ever in the history of the state, said the Director of the department, YK Jethwa on Saturday. The cash was recovered from the apartment of Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Kartikeswar Roul's second wife (Rs 2.50 crore) and also from her sister's house (Rs 1.41 crore) in Salia Sahi.

"During an interrogation of Kalpana Pradhan (second wife), she confessed to having concealed more cash, gold etc in her sister's house at Salia Sahi, BBSR. Based on this input the location was searched by a team of Odisha Vigilance early morning today," said the release by Odisha Vigilance Department Director. Along with the cash, approximately 354 gm of gold, and property documents indicating the purchase of a Triplex from Kesari Estate Pvt Ltd at Pokhariput, BBSR on cash payment of Rs 78,50,000 were also recovered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

