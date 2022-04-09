Left Menu

India gets market access for exporting banana, baby corn to Canada

The government on Saturday said that the country has got the market access for exporting fresh banana and baby corn to Canada.The move is expected to benefit Indian farmers growing these crops and enhance the countrys export earnings.Canada has given approval for export of fresh bananas with immediate effect, while outbound shipment of baby corn will begin from this month after technical update, the government said in a statement.The decision was taken after negotiations between Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Canadian High Commissioner H E Cameron MacKay on April 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:05 IST
The government on Saturday said that the country has got the market access for exporting fresh banana and baby corn to Canada.

The move is expected to benefit Indian farmers growing these crops and enhance the country's export earnings.

Canada has given approval for export of fresh bananas with immediate effect, while outbound shipment of baby corn will begin from this month after technical update, the government said in a statement.

The decision was taken after negotiations between Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Canadian High Commissioner H E Cameron MacKay on April 7. ''Canada informed that export of fresh baby corn from India to Canada may begin from April 2022 after update of directive D-95-28: plant protection import and domestic movement requirements for corn and the automated import reference system,'' the statement said. Based on the technical information provided for fresh bananas by India, Canada has approved entry of bananas into Canada with immediate effect, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

