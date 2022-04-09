Wild jumbos trample sexagenarian to death in AP

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in a village close to the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border in the small hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred when the victim was asleep under a tiny thatched shelter in his tomato farm, police said.

Police and forest officials rushed to the spot after they were informed of the incident by residents of Konganapalli village and conducted inquiry.

Despite several precautionary measures, the elephants often stray into human habitats located along Andhra-TN border, damaging crops and attacking people for the past several decades, they said. PTI COR ROH ROH

