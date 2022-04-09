Left Menu

Andhra Governor extends greetings on the eve of Ram Navmi

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan extended his wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan extended his wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday. "On the happy and auspicious occasion of 'Sri Rama Navami' festival, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh," said the Governor.

In his greetings, he emphasized on the teachings of Lord Ram, saying that he taught us how to live in accordance with dharma and divine principles. "Lord Sri Rama was the embodiment of compassion, gentleness, kindness, righteousness and integrity," he added.

"I pray that Lord Sri Rama may guide us to lead a life of Dharma, love and truth," he said. Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

