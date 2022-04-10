PM Modi extends greetings on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Happy Ram Navami to the people of the country. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram!"

The Prime Minister will also be addressing the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat at 1 pm via video conferencing today. He had inaugurated the temple in 2008, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Based on suggestions given by PM Modi in 2008, the temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities to undertake free cataract operations and Ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients. Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or 'kuldevi' of the Kadava Patidars.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

