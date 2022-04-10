Left Menu

PM Modi extends greetings on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 08:08 IST
PM Modi extends greetings on Ram Navami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Happy Ram Navami to the people of the country. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram!"

The Prime Minister will also be addressing the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat at 1 pm via video conferencing today. He had inaugurated the temple in 2008, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Based on suggestions given by PM Modi in 2008, the temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities to undertake free cataract operations and Ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients. Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or 'kuldevi' of the Kadava Patidars.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022