Left Menu

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa extends greetings on Ram Navami

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami to the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:49 IST
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa extends greetings on Ram Navami
Pratap Singh Bajwa . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami to the nation. Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

Earlier this week, Partap Singh Bajwa was appointed as leader of the party in the legislative assembly. On this auspicious day, young girls are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022