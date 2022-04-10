Left Menu

J-K: Shortage of limestone since December last year leaves many Cement industry workers unemployed in Udhampur

Many workers were terminated from cement industries situated in the Battal Ballian Industrial area due to the recent shortage of limestone since December last year, affecting the cement production in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:01 IST
Workers at a cement industy in Udhampur. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Many workers were terminated from cement industries situated in the Battal Ballian Industrial area due to the recent shortage of limestone since December last year, affecting the cement production in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The workers of the cement industry urged the administration to provide limestone from the Government mines so that the production of cement could be resumed and they could get back to work.

"I have come from Nepal to work here in 2018. Around 200 workers have been working in this plant and around 80 people have been sent home. The reason for this is the shortage of limestone due to which the production of cement was badly affected owing to which so many workers have been terminated," said Rajesh Rai, employee of a cement factory in Udhampur. He further said, "I would like to request the govt to help us resume the supply of limestone."

Mohit Aggarwal, owner of a cement factory in Battal Ballian said, "Since December 2021, we didn't get limestone for the production of cement so we aren't able to pay the salaries of the employees. He added, "I want to request the govt to help us so that we can call the workers back whom we had to forcefully terminate." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

