Left Menu

BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jakhu temple in HP's Shimla on Rama Navami

On the occassion of Ram Navmi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Jakhu Temple in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:06 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jakhu temple in HP's Shimla on Rama Navami
BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jakhu Temple, Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occassion of Ram Navmi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Jakhu Temple in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022