Uttarakhand CM Dhami performs 'Kanya Poojan' at his residence in Dehradun

As part of the rituals of Chaitra Navratri, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed 'Kanya Poojan' on the occasion of Ram Navami at his residence on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:25 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performing Kanya Poojan at his residence in Dehradun on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As part of the rituals of Chaitra Navratri, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed 'Kanya Poojan' on the occasion of Ram Navami at his residence on Sunday. Dhami has also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Lord Rama's birthday.

On this auspicious day, nine young girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped and are offered gifts and 'prasad'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

