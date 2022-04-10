Natives of McLeod Ganj, raises alarm over ongoing unplanned construction

Natives of Mc Leod ganj have expressed concern and are also raising an alarm over the ongoing deforestation and unplanned constructions in the area and said that the way construction works are going on in the world-famous tourist destination, it seems that it may be fatal for the city. Some people believe that the situation has become explosive and that's why the NGT considered that the bearing capacity of this area has been completed and therefore all commercial constructions were banned in McLeod Ganj and adjoining areas in 2019.

Inder Dev Thapa, a local resident said, "Lots of construction works are going on. Big structures are being built here which is harmful to the town and it can blast at any time. I have come here in Dharamshala Municipal corporation office to complain against the cutting of trees and illegal construction in my neighbourhood." Prem Sagar, an environmentalist said, "You can say it has been an unplanned town from the beginning. People started coming here in large numbers after 1989 when Tibetian spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama was awarded with the Nobel Peace prize and also when Dharamshala hosted a few international matches here."

Sagar further listed various reasons for the people visiting the place in large numbers and said, "There are lots of reasons that people come here in large number because of the natural beauty of the town as well. To cater lodging and other facilities for a large number of visitors, administrators have encouraged all types of constructions here. Because concerned departments like the town and country planning were totally inactive. There are two types of construction, one is systematic and another is haphazard construction like unregistered and there is such a bombastic situation that there is less space to roam. We are in a state of confusion because of such constructions which were raised due to lack of planning or soft attitude of the administration." Prithi Paul Singh, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Dharamshala said, that all constructions in Dharamshala should be earthquake-proof.

"Dharamshala is an earthquake-prone area and it comes under zone five, a very sensitive area and all the constructions should be earthquake-proof and well planned. People may have their own opinions but I would like to tell you that in 2019 Honorable National Green Tribunal banned all types of commercial constructions in Mcleodganj, Bhagsunag and Dharamkot areas. Only residential houses or government construction works are on. NGT believes that construction as per the bearing capacity has already been done therefore NGT raised the ban here. We are alert and aware people to avoid unplanned constructions," Singh said. (ANI)

