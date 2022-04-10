Left Menu

J-K: Two Pakistani terrorists involved in attack on CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar encounter

Two Pakistani terrorists who were involved in an attack on the CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar were neutralized on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Two Pakistani terrorists who were involved in an attack on the CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar were neutralized on Sunday. The police recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from them, informed the Inspector General of Police.

"Two Pakistani terrorists who were involved in a recent terror attack on CRPF personnel were neutralised in Srinagar Encounter. Arms and ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir police tweeted. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar started on Sunday morning. (ANI)

