Left Menu

SIA, J-K Police conduct searches at multiple locations in terror funding case

In a joint operation, State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, informed the officials.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:31 IST
SIA, J-K Police conduct searches at multiple locations in terror funding case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, informed the officials. The searches were done in order to filter out fundraising, and financial assistance by a terrorist mastermind of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), based in Pakistan to its cadres/associates across India to further terrorist activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The said case relates to the raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terrorist organizations based in Pakistan and sending of funds to India as a part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in the country. "On the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence, it was revealed that a terrorist mastermind of proscribed terrorist organization Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), based in Pakistan, has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote / further terrorist activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country," stated an official release.

Technical evidence and banking transactions established the identifications of 3 people where one accused's location was found to be in Faridabad while the location of the other two was Anantnag. The officials also recovered incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, Mobile Phones and documents.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022